By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, North East, under the leadership of the Zonal Coordinator, Lydia Madu Wagami in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Wednesday flagged off a One-Day Training for some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) currently serving in Borno state.

The training which commenced at the zonal office of NEMA in the region was aimed at inculcating knowledge and skills for the Corps members who are also known as ‘Emergency Management Vanguard’ under the Community Development Service, CDS, which is one of the one-year mandatory roles of each Corps member at his/her place of primary assignment.

In her opening remarks, the Zonal Coordinator, Wagami commended the participants including development partners such as members of the Nigerian Red Cross Society for honouring the invitation, as NEMA should continue to be on the same page with all stakeholders towards managing all forms of disaster in the society.

Wagami, therefore, said the training became necessary, in view of the increasing cases of natural and man-made disasters like flooding, an outbreak of diseases, Traffic Road Accidents, TRAs among others across communities in the region.

She added that engaging Corps members who are NEMA Volunteers/Vanguards with primary roles to engage, educate and enlighten members of their host communities in all aspects of human development, would play a very significant role in communities affected by any disaster.

She said the training which has Disaster Management experts drawn from NEMA, Red Cross among other stakeholders will usher in the needed environment to brainstorm on mitigation of disaster, and how Corps members under the CDS acquire requisite knowledge in rendering First Aid or alert NEMA on any eventuality/ occurrence of disaster in their host communities for timely, effective response, management and control to save lives.

“In mitigating the increase in disaster in our communities, NEMA and corps members who have a direct link with people at the grassroot need to be on the same page.

“This training will give you the opportunity to learn about the skills and tips in basic first aid and disaster management, but whatever you learnt today, avoid things like Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in an emergency situation, unless or until you are certified on paramedics, therefore, I urge you to administer only basic first aid on victims.” Wagami cautioned.

Highlights of the event, were presentations from the Head of Planning of the agency in the northeast, Mallam Manir Gidado on Basic Disaster Management and overview of NEMA, Mallam Abba from Nigerian Red Cross Society duel on Basic First Aid, while some staff of NEMA showcased equipment used in Emergency Responses.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the NYSC Schedule Officer for NEMA/ CDS, Abdulhamid Usman, thanked NEMA and other development partners for engaging Corps members who are also Emergency Management Vanguard for Safety First (EMVSF).

He said his team will strive in managing natural or made-made disasters in society, and promised to use the knowledge gained from the training to complement the efforts of the government in managing all types of disasters in their host communities.

Vanguard News Nigeria