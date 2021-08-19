By Obas Esiedesa

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with the Kano State Government for the supply of 20 Mega Watts of electricity to the State Water Board.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Kano, the Executive Director, Generation, NDPHC, Engr. Kassim Abdullahi disclosed that the company has a total installed capacity of about 4,000MW in its plants across the country.

According to him, “NDPHC has about 700 megawatts on the National Grid running. NDPHC has 10 generation companies and Aloaji Power Plant which would supply power to the Kano State is one of them”.

He explained that NDPHC decided to pick Alaoji because of the reliability and availability of power to be delivered under the agreement with Kano State.

He added that Alaoji Generation Company has the capacity of 500 megawatts adding that the agreement with Kano State was less than 20MW.

He said: “So we have a lot of power available and I believe this agreement will give comfort to the state that we have more than enough supply to give out. We have done so much to ensure that the tariff we gave to Kano is highly competitive.

“We have also done a lot to ensure that the state benefit from the intervention as NDPHC has gone ahead to put in infrastructure and investment prior to the signing of the agreement.

“We have spent so much money and we are about to finalise the connection to ensure constant supply of electricity to the state”, he added.

Abdullahi also disclosed that NDPHC had signed several Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) across the country, adding that the company has bigger capacity of megawatts with some customers.

He said that the company has also invested a lot on transmission and distribution, assuring that the company would own up to the agreement signed and follow it through.

Also speaking, NDPHC General Manager, Commercial, Mr. Mahmoud Wali said that the company was willing to supply power to anybody that demand for it.

Wali said that NDPHC has been talking with Distribution Companies (DisCos), state governments that the company can supply power when needed.

“We have agreement with Lagos Government, Benin Disco and some other customers on power supply. Anybody that need power above two megawatts we are ready to supply”.

Earlier, Kano State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Sadiq Wali said that the agreement was for the supply of about 95 per cent uninterrupted electricity to water plants in the state.

Wali said that five water treatment plants were selected in the first phase of implementation.

He listed the water treatment plants to include Challawa Complex Water Treatment Plant, Wudil Regional Water Treatment Plant, Watari 75mld Water Treatment Plant.