By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a 96-year-old retired soldier, Pa Joseph Owherhi in Suleja area of Niger state for dealing in illicit drugs.

The Nonagenarian was arrested in his house at Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja on Saturday, 21st August, 2021 with three kilograms of skunk based on credible intelligence.

In his statement, he confessed he has been living on the illicit trade since he retired from the military in 1982. He also claimed he has eight wives and 50 children.

In the same vein, four trans-border drug traffickers have been arrested in Adamawa state while attempting to cross the land border on motorcycle in Kolere village, Mubi North LGA to Cameroon on Sunday 22nd August with packs of Tramadol concealed inside noodles cartons.

The suspects include Ibrahim Aliyu; Umar Mohammed; Aliyu Adamu; and Usman Adamu. Narcotic officers had during a raid the previous day arrested a drug dealer, Chimezie Okorie at Layin ‘Yan Gwanjo, Mubi market where assorted drugs such as 23kg of Tramadol and 32kg of Diazepam injection were recovered from him.

In Oyo state, a 35-year-old fashion designer, Abiodun Abubakar was on Monday 23rd August arrested at Bodija market, Ibadan North LGA with 24.2kg of cannabis sativa.

In Lagos, coordinated sting operations across parts of the state especially Itedo community, Lekki and Petti in Lagos Island led to the arrest of 13 suspects namely: Eze Beckee; Lateef Habib; Olayemi Temitope; Abdullaziz Sheriff; Yakwan Michael; Nora Omoruyi; Hamson Igbokwe; Ugwu Augustine; Akin Lawanson; Ibrahim Isa; Emeka Nwafor; Obi Price and Daniel Chukwuebuka.

A total of 238 kilograms of cannabis and 2 grams of cocaine were recovered from them.

In Kogi state, one Chizoba Francis was also arrested at the weekend in Lokoja with 54kg cannabis hidden in sacks and covered with used footwears. The consignment was bought

at Emure, Ondo state with Kaduna as destination.

In Ondo state, operatives equally recovered 308 kilograms of compressed cannabis loaded into a Lexus car during a sting operation in Eleyewo area of Akure North LGA at the weekend.

While commending the officers and men of Niger, Adamawa, Lagos, Ondo, Kogi and Oyo Commands of the Agency for their relentless efforts, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa charged them and their counterparts across the country not to rest on their oars in the ongoing offensive action against all drug cartels in Nigeria.

