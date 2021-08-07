Super Eagles players and DStv brand ambassadors, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will feature in the EPL curtain-raiser when FA Cup winners, Leicester City, take on Premier League champions, Manchester City, in the FA Community Shield this weekend.

The traditional FA Community Shield normally pits the Premier League Champions and FA Cup winners to herald each new season, with both sides seeking to clinch their first piece of silverware ahead of the new league season.

DStv subscribers can watch the game live on Saturday, August 7, 2021, on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205)

ALSO READ: My parents told me wrestling was for boys only – Oborududu

This is one game you would not want to miss as the stage is set for an exciting match-up. Manchester City is looking strong to win the game as they dominated their pre-season matches. Leicester, on the other hand, failed to win any of their games during the pre-season.

Last season, Leicester won the FA Cup as they defeated Chelsea in the final by 1-0, with the Nigerian duo playing vital roles as the Foxes lifted their first-ever FA Cup trophy, and “Senior man Kelz ” scoring four goals during the competition.

Earlier in June, MultiChoice unveiled Ndidi and Iheanacho as ambassadors to lead the campaign for the DStv Compact – a value for money package and home of the Premier League.

Vanguard News Nigeria