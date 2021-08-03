By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, has commended the federal government for its numerous employment and empowerment initiatives for youths in the country.

Mallam Fikpo, who gave the commendation while speaking at the the flagoff of the Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training at the School to Land Hall in Yenagoa, described the scheme as one of the federal government initiatives to create employment for the youths.

The NDE Director General who was represented by the Bayelsa State Coordinator, Mr. Aham Osuchukwu, disclosed that fifty (50) youths of Bayelsa State origin, have been recruited for the training which is a specialized week long training on the practical application of government policies on agriculture and utilizing such opportunities to further engage in food production, employment creation and promote higher productivity among the beneficiaries.

He said: “The Scheme empowers the beneficiaries to establish, grow and expand agricultural enterprises of their choice on a sustainable basis. It will also expose them to value chain additions on the agriculture business as well as enhance the beneficiary’s s knowledge on modern digital marketing, incentives, linkages to other sources of funding with a view to utilizing the loans to achieve success and repaying the loans seamlessly.”

He told the beneficiaries that they are lucky to have been shortlisted as the pioneer beneficiaries of this Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, SADTS.

In his remark, the Director, Rural Employment Promotion of the NDE, Dr.M.O. Mbata, represented by Mrs Martha Wokoro admonished the beneficiaries to be proud of being engaged in Agric-Business and urged them to utilize whatever facility that will be made available by the NDE and the federal agencies judiciously with a view to earning a profit and repaying them at the expiration of the loan duration.

Vanguard News Nigeria