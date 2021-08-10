Muhammadu Buhari

Following several agitations from different interest groups across the region, Niger Delta Ex militant, General Solomon Adu has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the already screened NDDC Board for the interest of the Niger Delta region.

The Senate had screened and confirmed Chief Pius Odubu, as Chairman, Chief Benard Okumagba, as Managing Director and other appointees on November 5, 2019, Nineteen months ago, and till date the appointees have not been sworn into office, hence he is calling on the president to inaugurate the board.

While congratulating President Mohammadu Buhari for his remarkable achievements since he assumed office, General Solomon Adu appealed to President Buhari to affirm the already screened and confirmed appointees to ensure that the relative peace being enjoyed in the region is sustained.

The Niger Delta Ex militant General Adu said, “The Forensic Audit work has come to an end and we all know that has been one of the reasons the constitution of the board was being delayed but now that Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio has done with the forensic, there isn’t any need to delay the inauguration.

“There have been different interest groups that have been calm waiting for the president to do the needful by inaugurating the board and we are still appealing to do it fast for the interest our people and some leaders who have dedicated their time to ensure that there is total peace in the region.

“Mr. President let us avoid what we can avoid for the purpose and interest of peace and want to advice government to ignore those leaders who are fund of enriching themselves at the detriment of the general public, mostly in the area giving I’ll advice

“The entire region can only be together to ensure and maintain the existing peace among us, hence I implore the government to continue to be fair and just to all tribe in the region for the overall development of the people of the region.”