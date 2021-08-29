.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SOUTH-EAST and South-South Professionals of Nigeria, SESSPN, Sunday, called on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to get President Mohammadu Buhari to urgently inaugurate the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC Board cleared by the Senate in November 2019 without further delay.

SESSPN in a statement by its President, Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo and Publicity Secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu – Publicity Secretary, said such a move by Senator Godswill Akpabio was the only way for him to prove that he is truly part of the solution.

The group in the statement, said: “The Leadership and members of the South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) express deep concern over the inability and neglect of the Federal Government of Nigeria to put in place the laid down statutory mechanisms for the smooth running of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“While we thank the National Assembly for performing their Constitutional role of screening and approving nominees for the Board of the Commission, the Association is at a loss why the Board which is the Governing Authority of the Commission is yet to be inaugurated.

“This inaction on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs Chief Godswill Akpabio is robbing the people of the Niger Delta region of the little gain from years of advocacy and struggle for the development of the region that produces the bulk of the revenue on which the Nigerian nation thrives.

“While the need to ensure a transparent and orderly administration may have necessitated the intervention of the Federal Government, the ensuing drama and twists that followed, hardly justifies the continued absence of a Constituted Board which derives its powers from our Statute Books.

“It is our opinion that the contrived interim Board or Sole Administratorship whatever name called does not meet the legal requirements of Law and is unable to address the developmental needs of the Region.

“We, therefore, demand as a matter of clear urgency that the Supervising Minister of the Commission, Hon. Godswill Akpabio proves he is truly part of the solution by getting President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently inaugurate the NDDC Board without further delay and open a new chapter in the Federal Government’s arrowed quest to emancipate the peoples of the Niger Delta region”.

