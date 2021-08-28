By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – CIVIL Society Organisation (CSO), the Social Action says it would sue Federal Government (FG) if in the next two weeks, it fails to appoint a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and make public the report of the forensic audit for the commission.

Expressing the CSO’s displeasure over perceived lack of accountability in the current state of NDDC, Botti Isaac, Programme Coordinator, Social Action said in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, that the body also demands that the 2020 NDDC budget passed in December of that year be made public as well.

Botti declared, “We’ve discovered that dialogues don’t solve most of the issues anymore. We need to be confrontational, but in doing that we all need to recognize there are dynamics.

“Within the context of the dynamics is our plan to take action. We’ve been talking with some other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), talking with SERAP and others.

“Before end of next month, if the NDDC substantive board is not reconstituted, we will take up action against the Presidency and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA). We will sue to ensure the right thing is done, because they’re violating the same Act that established the commission.

“Within the next two weeks, if the forensic audit is not made public, if the 2020 budget passed in December is not made public, we are going to mobilise massive protests to disrupt activities at the NDDC headquarters.

“We are going to form alliance with other groups and paralyse the NDDC for weeks to ensure we drive home our point.”