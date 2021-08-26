Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu says the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, might be a ploy to embarrass the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Reacting to the development, Shehu, in an interview on Channels Television, said the presidency expects the military to thoroughly investigate and disclose what happened.

The presidential spokes-person, who described the incident as “sad and unfortunate”, noted that many scenarios are being painted on the circumstances that led to the incident.

He said: “The president has denounced it. He is not happy about it. It is now left for the military authorities to thoroughly investigate this and bring out what happened.

“So many scenarios are being painted though. Could this be truly a criminal attempt to violate the sanctity of that military institution? Was this an opportunistic crime? Is it political? Does somebody want to embarrass the government by doing this?

“We are coming from major successes. Look at how Boko Haram is unravelling in the north; they surrendered. All of the victories that have been recorded even in the north-west — these bandits are being taken out in large numbers.

“So, in a climate — political climate — in which people seek to make political capital out of this unfortunate incident, you don’t rule in anything, you don’t rule out anything. We hope investiga-tions will fully reveal what happened and why it happened.”

Vanguard News Nigeria