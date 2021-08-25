,

**Arrested, To face Court Martial.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Military personnel manning the close circuit television (CCTV) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) are said to have fallen fast asleep when bandits attacked the premises on Tuesday, killing two officers, an Airforce Flight Lieutenant and a Naval Lieutenant Commander while an Army Major was abducted and later killed.

Sources said the bandits invaded the Afaka barracks at about 1 am, killing the two officers identified as Lieutenant Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronkwo while abducting Major Stephen Dantong.

It was gathered last night that the bandits’ have already contacted the NDA authorities and are demanding the payment of ransom put at over #100million.

A source said the soldiers on Guards duties have been arrested and would be Court Martialed for the security breach while a Major who sustained gunshot wounds is being treated at the NDA MRS

The bandits were said to have entered the barracks through a broken part of the NDA fence before moving to perpetrate their act and also escaping without any serious confrontation.

Recall that the NDA permanent site at Afaka, situated just opposite the Federal Forestry College where 39 Students were recently kidnapped by bandits is located on the notorious Binin Gwari axis and Forest where several bandits camps are said to operate from.

Vanguard News Nigeria