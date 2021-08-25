By Luminous Jannamike

President Muhammadu Buhari

Following the invasion of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, the Coalition of 52 Northern groups, CNG, has passed a vote of no confidence in the Federal Government over what it called a failure of the authorities in the “vital area of providing security of lives and properties.”

The coalition spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement on Wednesday evening, claimed that the attack on the military academy signified a dangerous loss of control of the nation’s territory, and of the monopoly on the legitimate use of physical force by the government.

He said, “Daily occurrences have shown clearly that the federal and state governments are unable to perform the two fundamental functions of projecting authority over Northern territory, as well as unable to fulfill the tasks required to control people and resources.

“Apparently, the federal and most northern states’ executives barely function today, while the legislature, judiciary, bureaucracy, and security forces have lost their capacity and professional independence; thereby, creating a huge vacuum in the political will and capacity of government.

“Armed criminals, bandits, kidnappers and other assortments of violent non-state actors now exploit this vacuum with ease.

“The latest compromise of such important national security architecture as the NDA at a time when government officials were flouting unprecedented flamboyance at a wedding in Kano and Abuja is certainly a serious cause for concern in an already agitated nation suffering from crumbling security situation and deteriorating basic human-development indicators, such as mounting poverty and literacy rates.

“While effective governments provide core guarantees to its citizens in the realms of security, economics, and politics, the current administration has assumed the reputation of being insensitive with the level of waste and impunity exhibited at the wedding of the president’s son in Kano.”

Suleiman further alleged the National Assembly also failed to effectively oversee the implementation of credible public policies to deal with national security issues.

“The CNG hereby also pass a vote of no confidence in the entire members of the 9th National Assembly as having failed the nation in the vital area of providing security of lives and properties,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria