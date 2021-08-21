NBS under-reports market prices of petroleum products

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

As prices of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, continues to increase the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Thursday indicated that the 12.5kg cylinder of the product rose by N224 or six per cent to N4, 422 in seven months (January to July 2021).

But Vanguard investigations revealed that the price may have risen by over 25 per cent year-to-July and as high as 36 per cent to N6,000 as of this week.

Also, data from the NBS National Household Kerosene watch showed that the price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene increased by N19 or six per cent to N370.34 in July from N350.35 in January, but the market price as of this week is far higher.

Meanwhile, data from NBS Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) Watch revealed that the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased slightly by N1 or 1.1 per cent to N165 in July from N164 in January.

In its latest cooking gas, kerosene, diesel and petrol watch released Thursday, the bureau said: “States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Akwa Ibom (N2,600), Benue (N2,540) and Bauchi (N2,486).

“Average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 7.0 per cent MoM to N370.34 in July 2021 from N370.29 in June 2021.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria