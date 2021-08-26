

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Neo-Black Movement of Africa Worldwide (NBM), Ikpoba Chapter, Edo State, on Thursday, kicked off its series of humanitarian visitations, to orphanages and homes for the vulnerable children in Benin City and its environs.

Tagged: “Orphans Are the Eyeball of God,” President of the chapter, Mr. Ifidon Osadiaye Igbavboa explained that the programme aimed at reaching as many of the less privileged as foreseeable, adding that the visits will serve to spread love and care and to make life easier for the children.

Accompanied by the organisation’s National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Oluwatosin Dixon, Mr. Ozenua Azimeye and Mr. Endurance Ezeji the group delivered items, including food, toiletries, pampers, detergents and toys to the management team of Uyiosa Orphanage Home in Benin, one of the first visited.

Receiving them, proprietress of the orphanage, Mrs Mercy Ogbeide, thanked the group and prayed that other organizations tow the same path, “as the welfare of orphans and vulnerable children should be the concern of everyone.”

The chapter president, Mr. Ifidon Osadiaye commended the orphanage for the care they are giving the children, stating that no amount of gifts can serve as compensation for the selfless work they are doing, “but only Almighty God.”

He reiterated the group’s resolve to embark on such humanitarian visits on a periodic basis, to help improve the lives of orphans and the vulnerable children and help them to achieve their dreams.

He further thanked the orphanage for receiving them and assured them of support whenever the need arises.