NATO is making every effort to maintain the functioning of the Kabul airport amid ongoing evacuations of the remaining foreign personnel, as well as Afghan aides, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

“NATO has been working round the clock to maintain operations at the Kabul International Airport.

READ ALSO: US troops trying to restore order amid panic at Kabul airport

“Around 800 NATO civilian personnel have remained to provide key functions under very challenging circumstances, including air traffic control, fuel and communications,’’ he said. (Sputnik/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria