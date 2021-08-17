The Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB) says it will begin demolition of over 200 illegal structures in Lafia, from August 17.

The Managing Director (MD) of the board, Mr Wada Yahaya, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Lafia on Monday.

According to him, the board had served the owners of the structures three different notices in line with the state’s urban development laws.

He said the owners, by the notices served on them, were supposed to have availed themselves by either registering or showing proof of registration, but had failed to comply.

“After the third notice served, the laws give us three weeks to demolish the property.

“So, by Tuesday, Aug. 17, the board is moving out on enforcement with Mobile Courts to try defaulters in line with the laws,” he said.

Yahaya said that apart from non registration of some of the structures, others were built in complete violation of the approval given.

He noted that some of the structures where originally meant to be for residential purpose but the owners converted them to business premises.

He explained that apart from Lafia, other structures were also marked for demolition in other parts of the state for same offence.

The MD also warned those operating illegal motor parks in the state, especially in Lafia and Karu Local Government Area, to vacate their locations immediately or face prosecution.

“All those trading along the major highways in Karu and other urban centres should also leave immediately.

“We would start operation next week in Karu LGA to ensure that no trader is allowed to sell along the highway.

“The state government has provided a place at the Muhammadu Buhari international Market Karu for the traders, therefore, we can no longer tolerate them operating in unauthorised locations,” the MD added.

He, therefore, advised members of the public interested in building structures of any kind to register with the board before embarking on their projects to avoid violating stipulated laws.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria