Nani bags National Youth Council award

Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, John Obukohwo Nani (middle) and the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, executive members, during the award presentation.

By Florence Amagiya

The Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, John Obukohwo Nani, on Wednesday, was honoured with an award by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, in his office.

Reacting to the address earlier presented by the Chairman of NYCN, Nani went down memory lane to brief them about his antecedents on youth matters and how Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had fared well with the youths, to confirm that he really believed in them.

Emphasising that age is just a number, the EDFA said he was a youth physically and at heart and mind, challenging them to a possible physical bout.

He noted that youths are the leaders not of tomorrow but of today, who needed experienced people like himself around, to guide them in the journey of life.

He then thanked them for the award presented to him, stating that it was a call for him to do more and which he will definitely do, since they are all working together.

“To be a Patron is to be a father. Therefore, I am in the same boat with you. We shall all sail and arrive our destination together,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ken Okorie had told him that they came to formalise what they had earlier written to him, requesting him to become the father of the young people in the South-South region.

“The award, certificate and symbol are a mark of honour by the youths of the South-South, in recognition of your contributions to the development and empowerment of Youths and a call for you to do more,” said Okorie.

Appreciating the EDFA for accepting the award, Okorie explained that the South-South zone comprised of six states and thus, needed a bus and pleaded for him to provided for them one, to ease their movement.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of the plaque, symbol and certificate to Nani.

Chief Nani (middle) and the executive members of the Niger Delta Students’ Parliament.

In another development, the executive members of the Niger Delta Students’ Parliament were also hosted by Chief Nani, who termed the Speaker to be a motivational speaker, based on the way and manner he reeled out the list of his achievements.

He then prayed for him to become a speaker that will never be impeached.

In reference to the Speaker’s statement on his humanitarian deeds, the EDFA said: “It is God that makes it possible for you to give out, because without God, it would not be possible, as you would not have access to it.

“It is good you do something good while alive, especially as you are representing people, because your good deeds will become your legacy. People live together because they need to help one another. You won’t find meaning in life if you live alone. Share what you have to others who need it.”

On the students’ welfare package with his name brand, Chief Nani said if he had been consulted prior, he would have given them more produce from his farm.

Finally, he prayed for God to enable them with the grace to continue the good work they are doing.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Niger Delta Students’ Parliament, Michael Okon had poured encomiums on EDFA for his humanitarian feats so far achieved, especially with regards to his zero-ethnicity stance, which he described as “very rare, especially for a politician”.

“As the apex members of the Niger Delta Students’ Assembly, we are here to formulate and bring up ideas on how students can be assisted the more.

“He is seen to be one of those behind the success of the governor in the infrastructural development of the State.

“He personally gives out scholarship and assistance to the needy without even flaunting it on social or mainstream media. Not even on his media page is anything mentioned of his humanitarian activities,” said Okon.

“In our judgment you are a great philanthropist and as such, we have decided to devote 10 minutes of our proposed programme on electronic media, to highlighting your goodness in each episode. We want to start blowing your trumpet, since you don’t.”

The highly impressed Speaker who was all praises to Chief Nani, explained that the highest honour ever given out by the Parliament would thus be bestowed on him, emphasising that since inception, only one person, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, ex-governor of the state had been given such an award.

Therefore, the Distinguished Service Delivery Award was presented to Chief John Nani “in recognition of your outstanding achievements, your selfless service to humanity and also your unending support towards the development of youths and students in the State and beyond.”

The Speaker, on behalf of the Parliament also decorated the EDFA with the life title of “Nigerian Student Parliament Ambassador of Good Leadership” and therefore demanded that he be addressed henceforth as, Chief Barr (Amb) John Nani.

Thereafter, some students’ welfare items branded in his name were presented to him.

