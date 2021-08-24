By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH resolve by the Federal Government to galvanize agriculture and agribusiness, the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, weekend, disclosed that its 10 hectare integrated farm estate in Dasamu Village, Jakusko Local Government Area of Yobe State will be set for commissioning.

This was made known by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, during an inspection visit to the farm, where contractors, NALDA officials and some volunteers from the host community were attending to the birds and other things.

Ikonne also said land clearing, crop cultivation and demarcation of selected areas for goat rearing activities are ongoing within the farm, and farmers are keying into the farm as well.

While explaining essence of the 30,000 birds already in the farm estate, said the poultry segment, will be for egg reproduction in commercial quantities that would meet demands in the northern region and beyond.

He said: “This farm is purely poultry for egg production where 30,000 day-old birds are already in place as the date for commissioning of the farm estate is set for September this year.

“The type of eggs we will be producing here will be reproductive eggs. Not the types that you just consume.

“These ones will go into the incubator for the reproduction of other birds. That is the advantage of this poultry farm. We are bringing eight incubators like what we have in Daura, Katsina State.

“The incubators will be used to hatch our eggs, as well as for us to keep reproducing and to feed other farms from this place, including farms that are within and outside the State.

“After every period of harvest, say maybe every one and half year, the layers will go out and another set of layers will come onboard.

“But the uniqueness of this farm is the production of reproductive eggs. We have 30,000 birds already in store.

Meanwhile, according to the NALDA boss, the farm also has other parts including rearing of goats and areas for crop cultivation, “We are bringing in the goat pen, which makes it more inclusive, because we are also using here for rearing a particular specie of goat.

“This is in order to reproduce that specie in this location and the youths will be engaged in doing that. So this is a farm estate because at the end of the day you will have a finished products department, as well as egg and goat production sections.”

However, he (Ikonne) disclosed that NALDA rice farms are located in two places in Yobe State, where tractors have been deployed to help fast-track farmers’ activities in within the local government area.

Meanwhile, maintaining that with President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to his agency, all is being done to make agribusiness attractive and lucrative for young people to come into the sector, which also the Integrated Farm Estate in Yobe is targeting to achieve as 150 youths will be engaged on the farm.

“So our intention based on the President’s directive is to engage the community because this project is community-based. It belongs to this community,” Ikonne stated.

He added, “NALDA’s intention is to empower these youths and encourage them to go into agriculture and at the end of the day we will also produce chicken for meat.

“We are looking at engaging 150 youths from within this community and they will be trained on how to not only manage the birds, but will also receive training on other farm practices in animal production.”

Also speaking was on progress made on the farm, the Yobe State Farm Super Manager for NALDA, Haruna Gambo, said NALDA has started receiving volunteers.

Gambo further stated that young people and member of the host community have promised commitment in sustaining the farm and its facilities for productivity and employment generation.

“We have started engaging youths in the community. We now have volunteers who assist in managing the birds. About 30,000 birds have been moved to site. The community has also assured us of the sustainability of this project,” he said.