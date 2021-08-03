.



**Ground Troops mop up Fleeing ISWAP-Boko Haram Fighters

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Scores of Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists have been eliminated by Airstrikes from the Air Component while their gun trucks were also destroyed in a well-coordinated joint operation with the ground troops in Gubio, Borno State.

Military intelligence sources disclosed that at least four gun trucks belonging to the criminal elements were destroyed by airstrikes of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) alpha jet while ground troops pursued and eliminated fleeing terrorists.

The insurgents were killed on Monday after they were encountered the military jet, sent to provide close-air supports to ground forces at Gubio.

Sources said the ground troops at Gubio were initially confronting the invading terrorists when the NAF jet on a different mission was instructed to proceed to the Gubio axis.

“The NAF alpha jet, on sighting the Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters fleeing towards Damasak in four-gun trucks, fired rockets on their convoy and subsequently immobilized the occupants.

“After the aerial bombardments, some terrorists who were trying to escape on feet, were neutralised by ground troops.

“Apart from the destroyed gun trucks, items recovered from the terrorists included sophisticated guns, ammunition, fragmental jackets, jerry cans, bags of Indian hemp, sexual enhancement pills and exercise book containing Arabic text on how to make bombs, ” the source said.

Meanwhile, following reports of terrorists’ movements within Sambisa from Parisu through Njimiya axes, another military attack jet, which was quickly scrambled, intercepted the Boko Haram-ISWAP elements at a location and neutralized them in multiple airstrikes.

When contacted on the development, NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed that the mission was successful.

“While I can’t give details on the Monday’s operations, the air component successfully destroyed their gun trucks, while the ground troops were spotted pursuing the remnant of the terrorists.”

The Theatre Commander, General Christopher Musa has commended the troops for the gallantry in the joint air and ground operation and charged them to remain resolute in ensuring total annihilation of ISWAP-Boko Haram in their hideouts and enclaves.

