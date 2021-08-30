Sir John Udeagbala National President NACCIMA

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) would be hosting members of the Diplomatic Community to lunch on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

In a statement signed by the Director-General, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni at the weekend, the event is to formally introduce Ide John Udeagbala, the newly inaugurated National President of NACCIMA, and also provide an opportunity to strengthen business relations with the diplomatic community.

READ ALSO:Milhill CFC tops Vanguard’s FPL on Matchday 3, as Abuja Rovers FC maintains overall lead

At the inauguration held in Aba, Abia State, Dele Oye Esq was installed as the Ist National Deputy President, while Alh. Jani Ibrahim emerged as the 2nd Deputy President.

NACCIMA was established in 1960 as the umbrella Organisation for the various member Chambers of Commerce within Nigeria.

The association’s membership is voluntary and encompasses city, state, and bilateral Chambers, business/professional association’s and corporate bodies among others.

NACCIMA champions the course of business through its advocacy role and influences public policies that promote free enterprise.