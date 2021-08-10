By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A former Commissioner of Finance in Abia State, Hon. Obinna Oriaku yesterday said that the reason he went to court to stop further investigation of the alleged misappropriation of 22billion Paris club refund by Abia State House of Assembly was because the matter was already before a competent court in Abuja.

Besides the court, Oriaku also stated that the matter was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

It will be recalled that the House recently resolved to invite the former Commissioner for explaination after he broke the lid on the matter.

In a statement signed personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Abuja, Oriaku said that letters earlier written to the Speaker of the House, Hon. Chinedum Orji by his lawyer, C.C. Uhuaba on the matter were ignored hence the journey to the court for a restraining order.

He said: “Why the restraining order against the ad-hoc committee on Paris club refund investigative panel of Abia State house of assembly?

“Last month, I made some pertinent revelations about the reason for the EFCC invitation of some present and past Abia State officials at their Enugu Zonal office.

“I also confirmed that EFCC is investigating the process that led to the engagement of two different consultants at 20% and 30% by the past administration in state for the reconciliation and recovery of the Paris club refund. This is sequel to a petition by one of the consultant to EFCC claiming that Abia state government deliberately refused to pay for the services rendered.

“His revelations prompted a petition to the Abia State House of assembly to investigate the weighty allegations of duplication of consultants at 50% which would have resulted to the payment of N11b as consultancy fee out of the N22b received by State if paid, hence the decision to set up an ad-hoc committee of the house among others.

“Through my lawyer, Barr. CC Uhuba, I wrote to the Speaker stating that beyond the manifest conflict of interest it suffers, as the Speaker Rt Hon Chinedum Orji may not be fare in investigating the father (Sen TA Orji) whose regime ( 2007 to 2015) is under probe, that the issue in question is also subjudice since its already live before three different courts in Abuja.

“Sensing mischief and politicization of the issues from the House of assembly ad-hoc committee as they ignored all the letters to the Speaker and the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee Hon Okoroafor, We approached the high court in Umuoba for the order restraining the ad-hoc committee from inviting or investigating the Paris club refund issues since it alreday before a competent court and the EFCC hence subjudice”, Oriaku explained in the statement.

Vanguard News Nigeria