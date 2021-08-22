By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeat singer, Ganiyu Okanlawon Oluwo better known as Positive Oluwo is based in Sweden but currently in Nigeria to produce and promote his fourth single titled “Paparazzi” set to drop on August 28, 2021. While speaking with Potpourri, Positive Oluwo shares the inspiration behind the single, and also gives insight into his brand of Afrobeat music.

“ The inspiration behind “Paparazzi” is the ongoing fake lifestyles trending on social media. And these fake lives being lived on social media are misleading other people to jump into conclusion that life is all that glitters, making our young ones go into all sorts of evil associations and cults, just to join the bandwagon on social media,” he said.

“Paparazzi was written to speak to the minds of the young and old, to value their lives more than struggling to show off what they can’t really afford in real life, because it is misleading and destructive in the long run,” he added.

Positive Oluwo started music in 2011 after an encounter with Femi Kuti in faraway Denmark at the Roskilde Festival in 2011. He had come to watch the Afrobeat star with his friends all the way from Malmo, Sweden.

He recalled, “I was surprised that the blacks people were few in number. White people were so many and dancing and happy as if they understood what he was saying. It was then that I decided to learn how to play saxophone. I bought my first saxophone the same week and started learning. I met many musicians during that time,we started a music band called Kakaraka Band, playing Afrobeat, the Fela style. We were playing everywhere in Europe but in 2015 the band was disbanded due to some misunderstandings among the band members, and we started another band called Olumosoundz in early 2016 and we are still playing together till date.”

Positive Oluwo has three other singles to his name, namely; Eserere, Papa Dance and Eserere remix (sax on the beat). He said he has a full album ready titled “26 hours of Magic” but has e;lected to release the tracks one at a time.

