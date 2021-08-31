Linda Jennifer Christ Omoregie popularly known as Lynda Flix was born and raised in Apeldoorn, Holland. With a music career starting off at the age of 10 she was undoubtedly heading for excellence and glory as she drew her inspiration from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Aaliyah and Janet Jackson.

Speaking about her convictions into music artistry she stated, “As an artist my convinction for music is massive as I have always had the dream to be an artist since I was a little girl. I have so much passion and drive for music. I write my music about my own life experiences from my day to day happenings and activities around me and the world in general. Especially when I went through dark times, I would write out all my emotions down and pour it into a song and hope to connect with others through my lyrics.

As she gears up for her forthcoming EP, Lynda has cooked up a new song for her fans to enjoy. The song is more personal and has an essence of originality and truth. Shedding more light she stated, “My new single is a song that I wrote about my ex boyfriend who broke my heart but I came out of it stronger. This song is for all the people who have been through that pain of a break up but came out of it more powerful and determined to love themselves. My EP will be epic, I won’t say too much but you won’t be disappointed that’s for sure.”

Lydna’s style of music is a mixture of afrobeats and pop music. She puts her heart and soul into her music as her lyrics have meaning. For her Music is the “harmonious combination of sounds, melodies and rhythms” it has to be entertaining, teaching and relevant to present day society.

In addition she stated that, “I am in it for the art of it, for the long haul. I want to be an inspiration to the world both young and old. At least through music I can save a soul and I believe many souls will be saved or touched.”