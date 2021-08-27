By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has disclosed that the disagreement between him and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was exaggerated.



While disclosing that his relationship with Aregbesola preceded their political careers, he said their disagreement is basically on principles and matters of politics.



Oyetola while speaking on Rave FM talk show, disclosed that he was not fighting with Aregbesola.



“Well like I said there is no rift actually. We are brothers, Yes, you can say disagreement in some areas and it is not uncommon to have disagreement in certain areas, perhaps on style and policies. We do not have issues.



“Some people for whatever reasons have their expectations and they don’t seem to believe that we have their expectations done. By and large, I don’t have issues with Ogbeni. He is a brother, we have come a long way we didn’t meet in politics. The issues are unduly exaggerated.



“Even within the family you have issues to resolve, it is not a big deal, but people who want to feed fat on it exaggerates it.

Reacting to the issue of grazing routes, the Governor said he is not aware of any grazing route in the state, adding that he stands by the position of Southern Governors Forum at the Asaba meeting.



“I don’t have anything to say about the statement of the president on grazing route and reserve. I am not too sure we have grazing route in Osun, I have not been able to confirm that we have.



“The position of the southern governor is a collective decision which I can’t say anything to the contrary”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria