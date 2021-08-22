By Ikechukwu Odu

The Chairman of Kids Quest Academy, Mr. Obinna Agbo, Sunday, said his school was envisioned to fill the educational gap for kids in Nsukka cultural zone.

He made the disclosure at the Process Alexandra Auditorium, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, during the maiden graduation ceremony of the Academy.

“Kids Quest Academy is a dream come true for me. I was born and brought up here in Nsukka, but I had the opportunity of traveling out to see the kind of education other kids enjoy in other places.

“What we do in this Academy is to bridge the gap in the educational needs of kids in Nsukka cultural zone to be at par with their peers outside this zone. I want to give the best quality of education to kids in this zone. Our commitment to quality education is the difference between us and other nursery and primary schools in Nsukka zone. Our children deserve the best of education.

“We have plans of extension because it would be bad if the children finish from here and they don’t have the same quality of education in the their secondary education.

“It has been challenging but the passion I have for quality education in this locality is driving me into doing more for the Academy. I have made a lot of promises to our people and I will not disappoint them,” he said.

While addressing newsmen, the Head Teacher of the Academy, Mrs. Judith Otito Ubi, said a total of 150 pupils graduated into different classes.

She said that despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy started in October, 2020 with the focus of being the best training the kids academically, socially and other spheres of their lives.

“We are running an academy where a child can go and become an all round child. Our staff are dedicated in ensuring that this vision comes to pass. We keep growing and researching to find other areas of improving the kids’ talents. We are open to growth and new ways of learning. We know that every child is intelligent, unique and special,” she said.

In her valedictory speech, Chinwe Mica, expressed the appreciation of the 2020-2021 graduands to the staff and management of the Academy, adding that the feat has given them the opportunity to think deeply about their future.