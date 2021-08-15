By Ibrahim Wuyo

The Muslim league for Accountability (MULAC) has condemned the killings of innocents Muslims in Jos who were on their way home from an event in Bauchi.

MULAC in a statement issued to journalists by Dr. Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu, said “in their habitual, barbaric, inexorable bid to fully execute their sponsors’ mission of eliminating Muslims residing on the Plateau, the blood thirsty Christian youths at Rukuba Road in Jos Local Government attacked innocent Muslims who were returning from an Islamic event in Bauchi.”

“While condemning the dastardly act, in addition we noticed with great concern how some media stations or Newspapers known for hating Nigerian Muslims particularly Northern Muslims, have changed the narrative and reported false news which was not exactly what occurred in Jos Friday.”

” One of such papers shamefully reported that the attackers were ‘suspected bandits’ at the time another famous media station reported that the attackers were Christian youths.”

“ They deliberately reported the news as such for reasons best known to them but we call on them to always balance in their reports and report exact reports free from any religious, regional or tribal bias.”

“We read a press release by the Nigerian Police Force of Plateau State in which the force pledged to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the act. But this is not the first time these bloodthirsty illiterates are Killing innocent Muslim on the road.”

” We may wish to recall how we lost an Army General some years back and the news of either arrest of perpetrators or their prosecution is no more in the news. And no measures were taken from the side of the government to stop this barbarism.”

“Nigerian Muslims may only be relieved when this madness is stopped by whatever means possible. Our lives matter too and Nigeria belongs to everyone of us.”

“We await reports from the state government on this incident and arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators,” MULAC said.

Vanguard News Nigeria