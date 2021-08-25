*Rewards customers with 20 SUVs

By Cynthia Alo

Nigeria’s largest telecommunications firm, MTN Nigeria, has expressed optimisim over the emerging strength in Nigeria’s digital economy. Meanwhile, the firm has also shown gratitude to its customers and different stakeholders for their unflinching support in the last 20 years.

At a media ceremony last Sunday 20 of the company’s customers were rewarded with brand new cars. The customers were randomly selected from subscribers that joined the network on the company’s anniversary each year since inception in 2001.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman MTN Nigeria, appreciated the role that all stakeholders have played in enabling and supporting MTN Nigeria’s journey in the past 20 years and the impact on the economy.

He stated: “When we look at where we are today, and how far we’ve come, what stands out is not just the number of people connected, or the amount of revenue generated, etc. We see the multiplier effect connectivity services can have on the social and economic ecosystem. And now more than ever, I am optimistic about what the future holds for Nigeria’s digital economy and I look forward to building it together, with all of you.”