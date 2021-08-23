By Prince Osuagwu

MTN Nigeria, yesterday, recounted that 20 years of doing business in Nigeria has been very rewarding and therefore is committed to investing more in the country for long term growth.

CEO of the company, Mr. Karl Toriola made the promise at the anniversary ceremony the company put up in its Victoria Island head office.

Toriola said MTN is committed to promoting long term business in Nigeria that will enhance economic growth of the country.

“This 20-year journey is the result of the boundless possibilities in our nation, the incredible potential that the Nigerian telecoms and technology sector represent, and the guidance and support that we have received from millions of Nigerians, in every corner of the country. We are here today because of the role that each of you; media, customers, trade partners, retailers, has played in this journey. For this, we are humbled and grateful. To all of you, we extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude, and we deliver an important message – the best is yet to come.

“MTN Nigeria is a Nigerian entity and will continue to do things that will promote the growth of the Nigerian economy.” “We will do that through continuing with partnerships and long term value business engagements which have given us success stories in these last twenty years” he added. .

Also, MTN Chairman, Engr Ernest Ndukwe, congratulated Nigerians who have stayed with MTN since the last 20 years, saying the company owed its stability to healthy business principles and loyal customers.

Ndukwe recounted that MTN has contributed immensely to the growth of Nigerian telecommunications ecosystem in terms of providing employment and quality telecommunications services, adding that without such impacts, the country’s telecommunications story today, wouldn’t have been as robust as it is today.

He said: “When we look at where we are today, and how far we’ve come, what stands out is not just the number of people connected, or the amount of revenue generated. We see the multiplier effect connectivity services can have on the social and economic ecosystem. And now more than ever, I am optimistic about what the future holds for Nigeria’s digital economy and I look forward to building it together, with all of you.”

As part of the celebration, MTN gave out 20 brand new Honda cars to 20 customers. The customers were selected from among the subscribers across the country who bought MTN SIM cards from inception in 2001 and are still with the MTN brand.

One of such lucky customers included Mr Francis Chuks Nwanne, a journalist from Guardian Newspapers.

