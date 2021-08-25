.

By Tordue Salem

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, was Wednesday, piqued by a claim from the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), that the agency, was yet to remit the sum of N5.1 billion it generated from 2016-2019, into the federal government account.

The FRC made the allegation at a hearing organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, to interact with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

However, in his defence Vice Corps Marshall, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi kicked. He, however, sought more time to double-check their records, claiming that his agency is law-abiding.

The chairman of the Finance Committee, Mr James Faleke (APC- Lagos) however, questioned the unnecessary expenditure embarked upon by the Federal Road Safety.

Again, the lawmaker from Katsina State, Mr Sada Soli (APC) also queried FRS for spending N152 million on postages between 2019 and 2020.

According to him, “in this era of cutting cost, you spent N50 million in 2019 for postages and courier services in 2020 you spent another N102 million. One will wonder the kind of services that you do that will consume such an amount”.

Meanwhile, Soli further requested an explanation on the N70 million budget provision for the acquisition of software, adding that it was uncalled for.

“N70 million was also budgeted for the acquisition of software when we are trying to cut the cost of agencies. What kind of software are we using that will cost such an amount. Sad enough, most agencies that we oversight seems to have this particular item captured in their budget but when we overnight those agencies, yet we do not see these things”, he decried.

In his response, Mr Oyeyemi said the agency spends over N100 million yearly on services rendered by Galaxy Backbone for the 24 applications.

Vanguard News Nigeria