The Police in Ogun, on Sunday, said that they had arrested Joy Sunday, a mother of two, for pouring hot water on a woman she accused of being her husband’s girlfriend.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Command’s Public Relation Officer, PRO, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ota, Ogun State.

Oyeyemi said that Mrs Sunday, 37, was arrested by men of the command for pouring hot water on the face of another woman, Justina Ameh, after accusing her of sleeping with her husband.

The victim had been taken to Strong Tower Hospital for medical attention.

He said that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the elder sister of the victim, one Kelechi Samuel.

“The sister of the victim reported that they went for vigil at the Spring of Life Global Ministry situated at Giwa area of Agbado with her younger sister.

“The suspect came into the church with a container of hot water and poured it on her sister’s face, thereby causing her grievous harm,” Oyeyemi explained.

The sister of the victim added that while she was trying to hold the suspect, she was also stabbed on her left hand.

Oyeyemi said that upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, sent his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The PRO said that during interrogation, the victim explained that the suspect had been accusing her of sleeping with her husband for quite some time now, and all efforts to disabuse her mind of it had proved abortive.

“On that fateful day, while they were in the church, the suspect came as usual and started raining curses on her.

“But, as she tried to walk away from her, the victim tore her cloth in the process of pulling her back and it was that annoyance that made her go home to boil water, which she brought back to the church and poured it on the victim’s face.

“When asked whether or not she was dating the victim’s husband, the victim said she can swear with anything that there is nothing between her and the victim’s husband. “he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the case be properly investigated with a view to charging it to court as soon as possible. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria