PSA to the Governor, Mr. Franc Utoo(left) and Mr. Peter Akera(right) who lost his wife and four children in the attack

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

No fewer than eight persons including a woman and her four children were Tuesday night reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen who invaded Yelewata, a border community between Benue and Nasarawa states in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

Vanguard gathered from a source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity that the armed men who stormed the community at about 7:30pm when majority of the youths were still at the market square because it was a market day, abducted one of their victims and left two others seriously injured.

According to him “they sneaked into the community from one of the forests bordering Benue and Nasarawa states and opened fire on their victims including a woman and her four children and some others.

“Eight persons died from the attack, some have been taken to the hospital and we have also not seen some persons after the attack,” he said.

When contacted, the Chairman of Guma LGA, Mr. Caleb Abah who confirmed the attack said it was unprovoked.

Mr. Abah said, “yesterday (Tuesday) was Yelwata market day and the people were still in the market around 7pm when the armed herdsmen came and started shooting sporadically. In the end, eight people were killed, two persons were injured and one other person was abducted and is yet to be released till now.

“The injured have been taken to a private hospital for treatment since the doctors in government hospitals are still on strike,” he said.

Meanwhile an indigene of the area and Principle Special Assistant, PSA, to the Governor of Benue state, Mr. Franc Utoo who was one of the early callers to the community to condole with Mr. Peter Akera who lost his wife and four children including a set of twins as well as others who lost loved ones described the attack as dastardly and unacceptable.

“It is another black day in my community, this dastardly attack was unprovoked and it is unacceptable,” he said.

ALSO READ: Kogi Christian Elders mobilize against bandits, herdsmen in Middle Belt

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the attack however said the police had record of six deaths while two others sustained injuries.

She said, “yesterday (Tuesday) August 24, at about 7:45pm we received an information that unknown gunmen invaded Yelewata community and attacked the first compound or house that is nearest to the forest. When they opened fire, the police men posted to Yelewata area responded immediately and were able to repel them.

“But before then, they had shot the persons they met in the first house where they came out from. The police were able to repel them, they came back and conveyed the six persons to the hospital. Six persons were shot and almost dead at that point, but they were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital while two persons are currently receiving treatment as at this morning.

“We want to assure the Yelewata community that we will continue to support them just like we did yesterday, if not for the police officers on ground it would have been worse than this.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Akingbola Olatunji was there this morning to console them and to look out for better deployment that we can make to cover up any of the loopholes or any place they came out from to attack.”

“The area is porous because it is a boundary community between Nasarawa and Benue state state with a lot of forest area but we will continue to do our best to secure the area.

No arrests have been made so far.”

Vanguard News Nigeria