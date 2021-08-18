Montaigne Place, the leading retailer of luxury fragrances, skincare, cosmetics and lifestyle is pleased to announce the launching of a new and unique fragrance from the House of Creed, the “VIKING COLOGNE”.

The Viking Cologne is a strikingly contemporary follow up to Viking, an electrifying perfume of fire and ice that has become an iconic fragrance.

Top notes are Bergamot (Calabria, Italy), Lemon (Sicily), Petitgrain, Cedarwood; Middle notes are Lavender (France), Patchouli (Indonesia), Geranium (Egypt), Vetiver (Haiti); Base notes are Sandalwood (India), Frankincense, Nutmeg, Rosemary, Sage.

To wear a House of Creed perfume is to wear something timeless, with a classic lineage, refined aromatic design and covetable modern function. Every Creed fragrance is a distilled inheritance of savoir-faire and craftsmanship.

For more information, kindly contact the Brand Manager via email on [email protected]

