The family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Friday dismissed reports that the head of the family, Mohammed Fawehinmi, didn’t die of COVID-19 complications.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, the family opined that they are waiting for medical report to ascertain the cause of Mohammed’s death.

“Good morning. What we told the reporters yesterday was that the family was awaiting medical report especially death certificate to know the cause of death of Mohammed.”

Faulting reports credited to a family source, Mohammed’s family said: “At no time did I or anyone say he didn’t die of Covid.”

Mohammed died at the age 52 after complaining of breathing difficulty on Wednesday morning.

Until his death, Fawehinmi was Head, Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers, Director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited, Director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited and Director, Gani Fawehinmi Library & Gallery Limited.

Vanguard News Nigeria