By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Ijaw monitoring group, IMG, Monday, expressed shock over the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi’s death describing it as a rude shock to the people of the Niger Delta.

In a statement, its coordinator, Comrade Joseph Evah said the history of the Niger-Delta struggle is not complete without the name of late Gani Fawehinmi over his role in the trial of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni leaders free of charge.

The statement reads: “The people of the Niger-Delta have described the untimely death of the legendary late Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s son, Mohammed, as a rude shock and great regret to the people of the region in particular and Nigerians in general.

“The Niger-Delta is mourning this painful loss of the heir to the Fawehinmi dynasty. The history of the Niger-Delta struggle is not complete without the name of the legendary Gani Fawehinmi for his role in the trial of our leader, Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni leaders free of charge, including other struggles the late legal luminary defended our region.

“We did not expect this calamity at this point in time despite the medical condition of late Mohammed Fawehinmi, who was actively involved in the struggle to protect this democracy from dictatorship, defending the ideals of his late father.

“There is no doubt that his death has robbed Nigeria of yet another courageous activist and patriot and the vacuum created by the exit of the late heir of Gani Fawehinmi would be difficult to fill.

“Our heart goes to the immediate family, may Almighty God give them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

“And for the human rights community in Nigeria, the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, who was one the pillars of our collective struggles, will surely weaken our spirit but we must find strength in his patriotic spirit to make Nigeria a better for the future.”

