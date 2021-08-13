.

By: Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

The scion of the widely acclaimed human rights activist, The Late Chief Gani Fawehinm, Mohammed who was snatched by the cold hands of death on Wednesday has been described as a steadfast Comrade who stayed the course of the legacies of his late father despite his physical challenges until he breathed his last.

These were contained in a tribute to the late Mohammed Fawehinmi whose death was announced on Wednesday by a lawyer and human rights activist, Dr Olukayode Ajulo and widely circulated in Abuja.

In his lamentation over the death of the eldest son of Late legal icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN).

Mohammed Fawehinmi, a lawyer who was reported to have died on Wednesday in Lagos at the age of 52 after a brief illness.

According to Ajulo in the tribute, “late Fawehinmi’s son stayed on course till he breathed his last”, while he described the late Mohammed Fawehinmi as “a comrade and brother who will be sorely missed.

He continued by praying to God to grant succour to the family he left behind. Late Mohammed Fawehinmi reportedly died on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Mohammed had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

In 2003, he had a terrible accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to the wheelchair until he passed on.

Mohammed Fawehinmi in 2018 explained why he was single, a status he maintained until he died on Wednesday

In his words, “I just felt that I shouldn’t bother any woman with my condition. I didn’t want anybody to marry me out of pity. Even though I always have females around me, it is not every woman that can stay with a person with a disability of my kind.

“Most of the women I have met in recent times are not the ones that can stay with a man, they are the type who would want to attend parties and keep all sorts of friends instead of looking after me. Of course, a few have come close to what I want but the temperament is nothing to write home about,” he declared.