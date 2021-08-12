The President of Centre for Change, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has described the death of Mohammed, eldest son of late fiery lawyer and activist, Gani Fawehinmi, as shocking.

However, Okei-Odumakin noted, Mohammed kept the flag of the Fawehinmi flying against the odds thrown up by an accident that left him wheelchair-bound.

The President of Centre for Change said this in a statement on Thursday, in which she also described Mohammed’s passing as “another brightly burning candle dimmed by death.”

Okei-Odumakin said: “We are devastated by the sudden death of our dear Mohammed Fawehinmi as announced.

“This one death too many was communicated to us quite early, but the shock was arresting, alongside the need to find the best way for the immediate family to absorb the effect of this tragedy.

“He was a chip off the old block in every way.

“He relegated the designs of a fateful accident aside and performed all his obligations creditably.

“Mohammed attended rallies and kept the flame of activism burning in the Fawehinmi clan and indeed in the national circle of activists.

“This is another brightly burning candle dimmed by death. We will miss him so sorely.

“May the Almighty Allah erase his shortcomings and grant him Aljanat Fridaus,” Okei-Odumakin said.

