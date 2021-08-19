Mohammed Fawehinmi died of Covid-19 complications — Family

Late Mohammed Fawehinmi

By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

The family of late Gani Fawehinmi, on Thursday, disclosed that Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the human rights activist, died of covid-19 related issues.

Saheed Fawehinmi made the disclosure during a press conference at Ikeja Lagos.

He said the family could not immediately disclose the cause of Mohammed’s death because they wanted the information to be based on factual medical details.

Mohammed, the eldest son of late Gani Fawehinmi, died August 11, with the family asking for time to establish the cause. Read it HERE.

Speaking at the briefing on Thursday, Saheed Fawehinmi said: “The family could not immediately disclose the cause of our brother’s death because we wanted the information to be based on factual medical details, especially as may be contained in the death certificate.

“Today, however, we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from Covid-19 related complications.”

