Says no date fixed for burial

As Buhari, Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu, NLC mourn

By Dayo Johnson, Victor Ahiuma-Young, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Henry Ojelu & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, yesterday, dismissed reports that the head of the family, Mohammed Fawehinmi, died of COVID-19 complications.

Addressing a press conference, the younger sister of the deceased, Mrs. Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, and a friend of the family, Lanre Arogundade, said the family is waiting for a full medical report on the cause of his death.

They also said that the family is yet to decide on a burial date for the late Mohammed.

They told journalists that the family will hold necessary consultations and announce a date, once a brother to the deceased, Saheed, arrives from the United States of America.

Arogundade said: “With the passage of Mohammed Fawehinmi, Saheed takes over as the head of the family. He is not in Nigeria now. He resides in the USA and he is taking the next available flight home.

“The statement by the family said he died after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital, and we should leave it at that for now.

“The medical report is not yet out from the hospital. The report will state the cause of his death.

“Late Gani Fawehinmi’s family is an open family. If there is a need for additional information, the family will give it out. They would not hide anything.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Fawehinmi-Biobaku said the family was saddened and is still in shock over the death of Mohammed.

The family, in a statement, said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden demise of our elder brother and Chairman, Board of Nigerian Weekly Law Reports, Mr. Mohammed Fawehinmi.

“He passed away at 9.00 am on August 11, 2021, after a brief illness in a Lagos Hospital.

“We are all saddened and still in shock but will announce his funeral arrangements in due course after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.”

Buhari, Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu, NLC mourn

Meanwhile, more tributes have continued to pour in for the late Mohammed.

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the family of late human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, condoled with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family.

He urged them to find comfort in God, ‘who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” Buhari said.

It’s a huge loss to Ondo State—Akeredolu

Also, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State described Mohammed’s death as a huge loss to the state.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said he received “the news of the death of Mohammed with grief and disbelief.”

The statement reads: “Fawehinmi’s death is a big blow to the Sunshine State, the legal profession and the civil society movement in the country.

“Undoubtedly, this is a personal loss not just to our state, but also to myself. As a learned colleague, Mohammed Fawehinmi was a great lawyer. He was a voice for so many people. He was committed to a just and fair society.

“Truly, MO’s urbane character was alluring. He may not have been seen by all, but to those who had reasons to relate and work closely with him, he represented a strong voice and character, compassion and strength.

“MO carved a niche for himself, despite his father’s fame and records; he walked his path and allowed the trajectory of life to mould him for inexorable service to his fatherland. He was a dependable, dogged fighter.

“I most importantly commiserate with the immediate family as well as friends and associates of the departed learned brother over this shocking development.”

He was a passionate activist—Sanwo-Olu

Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described Mohammed as a passionate activist saying “his death is a colossal loss to the civil society movement in Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the family, friends and associates of the Late Mohammed Fawehinmi. He was undoubtedly a great Nigerian, passionate human rights activist and champion of a true Nigeria.

“As a civil rights activist, he spent his life in the service of humanity and particularly for the emancipation of the Nigerian people. Mohammed Fawehinmi was as consistent as his father, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. He kept the flame of his father burning by fighting for the masses even in his wheelchair.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, I express my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, associates and members of the Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria.”

Mohammed was courageous, dedicated —Falana

Also mourning the late Mohammed, human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, said he (Mohammed) will be missed for his unwavering commitment to the struggle for a united, just and prosperous Nigeria.

Falana, in a statement, said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the untimely death of Mohammed Fawehinmi. As we mourn his passing we extend our heartfelt condolences to his mother, siblings and the entire Fawehinmi family.

“Notwithstanding his physical challenge Mohammed was ever prepared to join other patriots in confronting the forces of oppression and exploitation.

“In spite of the challenge of insecurity, poverty and underdevelopment plaguing the nation Mohammed strongly believed that a new Nigeria was possible. As a chip off the old block, Mohammed was courageous, dedicated, knowledgeable and committed to the liberation of the Nigerian people from the shackle of injustice in all its ramifications. Mohammed will be missed for his unwavering commitment to the struggle for a united, just and prosperous Nigeria.”

NLC expresses shock

Also, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, expressed shock over the sudden death of Mohammed saying it is another tragic occasion for the family of the great legal luminary.

NLC, in a condolence message, by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said: “It was with great shock that the Nigeria Labour Congress received the news of the sudden demise of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of the great and iconic human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of the Masses, Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. This is another tragic occasion for the family of the great legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria. The Nigeria Labour Congress extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mohammed Fawehinmi.”

