By Henry Ojelu

The family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi on Thursday restricted members of the public who came to pay condolence over the death of Mohammed Gani, from accessing their Ikeja GRA, Lagos residence.

52-year-old Mohammed died yesterday in a Lagos hospital where he was rushed after he complained of shortness of breath.

As at 7:00am today, visitors were prevented by security men at gate of Ademola street from coming into the Fawehinmi residence.

Journalists were also prevented from coming into the compound.

A family source told Vanguard that the measure was taken since the Mohammed mother, Ganiyat Fawehinmi had not been informed of the death of his son.

He also stated that the decision to restrict sympathisers was in keeping with the Covid-19 protocols

Our correspondent observed that some close associates of the family and members of Gani Chambers were allowed to enter the house.

A condolence register was however opened under a shade outside the compound.

