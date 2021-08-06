By Shina Abubakar

Angry residents in Iree, Osun State, yesterday, stormed a police station in the community after some armed robbers robbed two commercial banks in the area and killed a young man.

The mob was furious that some policemen bolted when the armed robbers invaded the commercial banks, close to the police division.

It was gathered that the robbers invaded the town, attacked the police station first to chase the policemen away before attacking the two commercial banks close to the popular poly junction.

The robbers, according to an eye witness, Ibrahim Adekunle, successfully raided the banks but he was not sure if the robbers carted away money from the banks.

The banks doors, it was gathered, were forced open and two gun wielding robbers kept watch for any possible counter attack as others entered into the banking hall.

Adekunle said few minutes later two men emerged from one of the banks, joined the two waiting outside and shot sporadically into the air before zooming off in two standby vehicles.

Another witness, Joshua Adeyemi, said the robbers escaped through Iree-Ada road, passed through the school gate and shot into the air to scare away people.

According him, “when the armed robbers arrived, they first attacked the police station located between the two banks and the personnel on duty ran away, shot a yet-to-identified young man on the head before heading to the banks to operate.

“Their operation lasted about 15 minutes. I heard two other persons were killed but I am not sure about that.”

Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, while confirming the incident said policemen had been deployed to the scene.

Also, the state Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), said personnel deployed to the scene, confirmed that one person was killed.

Vanguard News Nigeria