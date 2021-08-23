.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The renewed vigour and resilience in the conduct of the ongoing clearance operations to flush out the remnants of BHT/ISWAP terrorists around the fringes of the Lake Chad region is yielding positive results.

The troops of MNJTF Sector 3 Monguno conducting routine patrols along with Gajiram general areas, suddenly came under attack by BHT/ISWAP terrorists at the Gambari axis.

A statement by Col Mohammed Dole, Chief Information Officer said, “The ambush was successfully repelled and the troops charged through”.

“During the encounter, Four (4) insurgents were neutralised while many fled with multiple gunshots wounds.

“Unfortunately, one soldier sustained an injury, and he is receiving treatment at a military medical facility.

“The items recovered are: 3 AK 47 rifles, 10 united 7.62mm special rounds,1 unit 36 HG, 1 Magazine Carrier, Assorted drugs, 1 Hair comb, 1 car charger, 2 touch light, 1 Techno phone set and a bag of beans”.

He recalled that during the recent familiarisation/operational visits to sectors levels, the Force Commander MNJTF Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim charged troops to maintain the tempo and adopt an aggressive posture in dealing with insurgents, in order to deny them freedom of action.

The FC commended the troops and reiterated his earlier commitment to providing necessary support to defeat the remaining criminals across the region.

