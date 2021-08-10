By Adesina Wahab

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has said it has not officially received the report that some candidates were unable to write the Mathematics paper on Monday in some parts of the South-East as a result of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Speaking in a phone chat with our correspondent on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Council, Mr Azeez Sanni, said field officers of the Council were yet to officially brief the management on the development.

“We are yet to get report of what happened from our field officers and workers. Therefore, officially nothing is before the Council as we speak on some candidates missing their paper. So, the management has not taken any decision on the matter,” he said.

Asked whether it would cost the affected candidates some years in their education to recoup the lost opportunity, Sanni allayed such fears, saying when the management gets full report of what happened, the needful would be done.

Recall that the IPOB call led to the paralysis of activities in most parts of the region on Monday.

The call was in support of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing trial over the activities of the group.

