Miss Earth Nigeria intensifies awareness on positive environmental practices in Nigeria

Miss Earth Nigeria Beauty Pageant, an event organized by Serendipity Media Limited has intensified awareness on positive environmental practices.

The Organisers called on Nigerians to be more deliberate on how they treat the environment adding that what they( people) give or put was what they got in return sighting flood and other disasters ravaging the world as adverse effects emanating from wrong environmental practices.

Briefing newsmen on Friday at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre, the National Director of the organization, Miss. Ibinabo Feberesima, disclosed that 18 young women from across the country would converge at the Dome, Calabar Municipality, Cross River, on Saturday, August 28 for a beauty pageant.

Vanguard learnt that the Pageant is an international event that was brought to the fore with a vision to channel the beauty pageant entertainment industry as an effective tool to promoting environmental awareness and finding a lasting solution to the dangers

posed by wrong environmental practices.

According to her, Nigerians need to do more to protect our environment by engaging in activities that were not in any way detrimental to our atmosphere stressing that the environment would always give back to the world what the world was feeding it with.

Her words:”Running the Miss Earth Nigeria, for me, is lifting voices for environment and I have been doing this for twenty years. Every year, I meet young beautiful girls, train them and cause them to become advocates for the protection of the environment in their respective States.

“We are not only into beauty pageantry, we have passion for the protection of the environment. The truth is that what we feed the environment with is what it gives back to us. We are hearing of severe floodings not only in Nigeria but all over the world and so all hands must be on deck.

“As I pointed out earlier, young women who are part of this mission are environment advocates in their respective States. The grand finale of the pageant is next week Saturday, August 28.The Miss Earth Queen who will emerge will represent Nigeria in the Philippines,” she said.

Fibereseima, who kicked against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, called for recycling and upscaling of wastes as a veritable means to sustainable environmental practice.

She hinted that the 18 beauty pageants were advocates of numerous awareness campaigns to promote green and clean environment including protection and preservation of biodiversity,eco-restoration through tree planting,upcycling of waste as well as using it for arts/crafts.

She said:” Nigerians need to understand and learn how to separate waste, we need to plant more trees every day to save our planet, we also need more Nigerians to come on board in terms of support, we have been doing this for 20 years now, we need more sponsorship,” she said

She also lauded Gov Ben Ayade for causing Cross River to go green especially with the annual green carnival but advocated more sponsorship adding that it would help in sustaining the fight against pollution of environment and by extension, climate change.

