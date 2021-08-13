Nigerian man, Yemisi Shillon, Friday challenged the Senior Pastor and General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, to prove in the law court that angels give wealth without one working for it.

Suleman had argued that Miracle money exists. Reacting, a YouTuber, Israel Balogun, analysed and condemned a video from two of the programmes of the church, one in Atlanta, USA, titled, ‘Impact 2021’ which was held in July and a June 2021 programme, Holy Ghost Conference 2021 held in Auchi, Edo State Nigeria, tagged, ‘Harvest of Miracle Money’, where Suleman alleged performed the miracle.

Miffed with Balogun’s submission, Suleman averred: “If you talk against miracle money, you are insulting God. That I will now arrange with people to pay money into their account and claim that it is miracle money? What money I’m I looking for? What name am I looking for? And you think that it is possible in the US with all the intelligence?”

Nigerians have reacted to hypothesis that money miracle exists. According to Pastor Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, condemned Balogun’s attack on the man of God, and explained what miracle money truly means, while drawing instances from the Bible. He explained that what the man was referring to as miracle money was actually magic money and not miracle money.

On his own part, the founder and senior prophet of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry, Warri Delta State, billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has insisted that there is miracle money across churches in the country.

Fufeyin said even Jesus performed wonder of miracle money by locating money in the mouth of a fish to settle taxes.

He backed his statement by making reference to John 14:12: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.”

Surprise with the ‘miracle money’ incidents, Yemisi Shillon said: “We are eagerly looking forward to this apostle proofing in court, the veracity of his claim to being able to cause angels to give us wealth, without any need to earn it.

“I guess that once demonstrated and proven in court, our country and people will become the cynosure of the world, with being able to be stupendously wealthy and with prosperity all around our country.

“All that would only be required would be, complete devotion to prayers and the building of more and more churches in Nigeria by Nigerians. Schools, workplaces and work, would become unnecessary and an absolute waste of time. What a paradise awaiting us!

“The accused, who is currently in police custody, should quickly be charged to court. A motion for accelerated hearing should also be quickly be filed, so as to let the complainant, showcase to Nigeria and Nigerians, the religious process and power, for stupendously enriching us all, without the need for work and/or, seeking knowledge.”

Vanguard News Nigeria