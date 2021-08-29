… women honour CBN governor

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has lamented the lack of zeal by some governors in implementing the Child Rights Acts in some states of the federation 19 years after its was signed into law.

Tallen who expressed her displeasure during the 21st Regular National Council Meeting on Women Affairs on Akwa Ibom state stated that only 26 states have domesticated the act leaving behind 10 others.

The Minister regretted that, the Violence against Children was the most pronounced violation of Human Rights across the globe, yet it is one of the less prosecuted offences and has become the greatest threat to achieving lasting peace and sustainable development.

She however commended some states for the remarkable progress made with the Violence Against Person Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 being that 29 States have domesticated it.

Tallen said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria in 2017 became a path finding country within the Global Partnership to End Violence against Children in recognition of its commitment.

“It is disheartening to note that since the passage of the Child Rights Act in 2003 only 26 states have domesticated it, with 10 states still outstanding”.

She also touched on the issue of adoption of children even as she appealed to those who want to adopt children to go through the right channel and stop patronizing baby factory operators and traffickers.

Highlights of the event was the conferment of the “HeforShe” award of excellence to the governor of Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The group described the head of the apex bank as a worthy beneficiary because of his huge contribution in promoting women empowerment and participation in national development.

It added that Emefiele has been doing this through various initiatives to improve the well being and livelihood of some and persons living with disabilities.