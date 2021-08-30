Augustine Onyeogu’s Milhill CFC

By Temisan Amoye

Augustine Onyeogu’s Milhill CFC shared the top spot alongside Peter Chukwuebuka’s Mascana FC on Matchday 3 of the Classic Vanguard Fantasy Premier League, FPL, with 85 points.

Ayoola Sanimi’s Ashiwaju completed the top three on Matchday 3 with 84 points.

The duo displaced Bobbipetrus Nkejika’s Abuja Rovers FC who topped matchday 2 with 89 points.

Milhill CFC had top performances from Man United debutant Raphael Varane (12 points) who kept a clean sheet and assisted Mason Greenwood’s lone winner in the 1-0 win over Wolves and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, who he captained (24 points) earned a goal and assist in their 2-1 away win over Norwich.

Peter Chukwuebuka’s Mascana FC

Mascana FC had Man City’s Ferran Torres (18 points) who starred in the 5-0 demolition of Arsenal, scoring two goals and an assist, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio (11 points) who contributed a goal and assist in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace to thank for the points haul.

Third-placed Ashiwaju 001 had top performances from Salah, Antonio, Vardy, and Michail Antonio.

Abuja Rover’s FC who topped Matchday 2 finished MD 3 in ninth-place with 74 points, but maintains the overall lead with 163 points, while Milhill CFC comes in second with 156 points, while Steel Titan’s round up the overall top three with 152 points.

Top performers of Matchday 3

Goalkeeper

De Gea, 7 points ( clean sheet, 5 saves)

Defenders

Raphael Varane, 12 points (1 assist, clean sheet, 1 bonus point)

Seamus Coleman, 10 points (1 assist, clean sheet, 3 bonus points)

Sergio Reguilon, 9 points ( clean sheet, 3 bonus point)

Midfielder

Ferran Torres, 18 points (2 goals, 1 assist, clean sheet, 2 bonus points)

Conor Gallagher, 15 points (2 goals, 3 bonus points)

Emi Buendia, 10 points (1 goal, 3 bonus points)

Forwards

Jamie Vardy, 12 points (1 goal, 1 assist, 3 bonus points)

Gabriel Jesus, 12 points (1 goal, 1 assist, 3 bonus points)

Michail Antonio, 11 points (1 goal, 1 assist, 2 bonus points)

Heung-Min Son, 10 points (1 goal, clean sheet, 2 bonus points)

Mohammed Salah, 10 points (1 goal, 3 bonus points)

