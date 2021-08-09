Black people have been oppressed for many decades. Racism is no more considered a silent treatment and people have started acknowledging the white supremacy that exists within society since the British era. Along with the struggles of the pandemic, the deaths of George Floyd, Tony McDade and Breonna Taylor have highlighted the day-to-day problems faced by the black community for merely existing. It also sparked a need of the hour conversation between businesses and consumers.

Large jewellers like IceBox and Johnny Dang, who are known for making some of our favourite entertainers’ ice pieces, did not come forward during these testing times to support the black community. On social media, Dang announced that he donated to the Floyd family, and Icebox posted a black square in solidarity with the movement; however, they seem to be unbothered as they are back to posting regular content without further assistance to the community nor have taken any major steps to highlight the importance of the culture in America’s development.

This is where Michael “Big Mike: Oshinaya, a major part of the team at NYC Jeweller, comes in. Big Mike is an outsider trying to pave his way into an industry dominated by a community that he does not belong to. This concept of differentiation between communities has provided generational wealth for a small group of people off the patronage of his community. He is one of the famous personalities who is striving to bridge the gap and change the mindset of people. He is super vocal about black rights and also takes action towards it.

From going out to dinners, exclusive events, night clubs & travelling the world to toasts after a large ticket sale – their clientele love the experience that comes with owning a timepiece from NYC LUXURY and celebrating with them. Now for six years, they have been running the store smoothly and improving each day. Recently, they are focusing on designs inspired by hip-hop culture.

Big Mike comments on how much of this is routinely overlooked and the black community doesn’t get its due credit. In this period when the black community requires our support, it’s important to note the business owners who are supporting the movement. “Being the only Black celebrity jeweller, it’s imperative I set the standard. I’m putting my money where my mouth is and showing I care about my community and the culture,” Big Mike says.

