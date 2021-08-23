Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, says Lady Adanma Okpara, the late wife of the premier of the defunct Eastern region, Chief Michael Okpara, lived a fulfilled life at the age of 97.

Ikpeazu who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, said he received the news of Adanma’s death with a heavy heart but with a deep sense of gratitude to God for the life of the former first lady.

“Lady Adanma Okpara was married to the iconic Late Dr. Micheal Iheonukara Okpara, who served as Premier of the old Eastern Region from 1959 to 1966, and together, they gave the people of the old Eastern Region, a first-class government whose achievements continue to reverberate even till this day.

“The spousal support she provided to her late husband was instrumental to the monumental success he recorded as Premier.

“Widowed since December 1984, Lady Okpara remained a model of good and excellent womanhood. She was a fountain of knowledge from which most women, especially, here in Abia, drank freely.

Ikpeazu noted that the former First Lady remained at her husband’s house in Umuegwu, Ohuhu, Umuahia and continued to play the role of a mother, grandmother and community leader till her final days.

The Governor also recalled the moments he spent with her and how passionate she remained about the use of the platform of government to better the lives of the people.

“She freely shared their experiences about the public service of the first republic. Her death has robbed us of one of our most iconic female living legends. She lived a fulfilled life, served God and humanity, as well as had the exceptional privilege of seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. At 97, she saw it all.”

Ikpeazu further urged Okpara family to take pride in the solid legacies of their parents and be motivated to keep the flag of excellence in public service, hoisted by their parents, flying.

Vanguard News Nigeria