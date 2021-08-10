Messi enroute Paris, as two year deal finally sealed with PSG

An official announcement is still to come, but MARCA are able to report that Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement for the Argentine to make the switch to the Parc des Princes.

Messi will sign a two-year contract with PSG, with there being the option of a third additional year.

The former Barcelona captain is expected to travel to Paris at some point on Tuesday, August 10, to put pen to paper on his contract, then allowing him to be presented as a new PSG player.

Messi will be reunited with Neymar in the French capital, where he’ll also play with Argentine teammate Angel Di Maria, as well as Kylian Mbappe and former foe Sergio Ramos.

While he’s not joining a club that are guaranteed to face Barcelona next season, he could come up against them in Europe, with PSG being a rival for the Catalans if they are to win the Champions League.

