Gabriel Eru ‘Eruzy’ Ochim

Seating across the table, the aura given off by Eruzy, born Gabriel Eru Ochim, is of a calm, respectable, confident and even noble person.

When he starts to speak of his journey and vision, you realise his mien is containing a bundle of talents waiting to explode.

So when he says “I am a music producer, artist songwriter sound engineer,” you cannot doubt him.

Asked which of the areas interest him most, Eruzy cuts in: “Singing. It is the best way to express myself. But I love playing with sound.

“I started music at 12. My mother was a chorister and a damn good singer. She took me along whenever she was going for rehearsals. So I started loving music. I recorded my firsts while in Junior Secondary School, JSS, 1.”

Born April 8, 2000 in Makurdi, Benue State, Eruzy attended Roman Catholic Missionary School, Makurdi, and St. Joseph Secondary School, Makurdi.

Then he started doing every work that is legal to earn him money for studio time. Later Eruzy decided to get into production and fate brought DJ Loxy his way.

“DJ Loxy changed my life,” Eruzy reminisces. “He taught me music production and I perfected the art under him.”

With his talents, Eruzy started making freestyles videos and covers of songs on Instagram, which caught the eyes of celebrities and social media influencers.

“With relentless efforts in pushing my music and talents, I got noticed by Benjamin Chinwike, the CEO Kolo Music Worldwide,” he said.

Asked what genre of music he does, Eruzy said: “I am versatile. But my focus is on Afro-fusion— a mix of reggae tunes and Afro sound.

“But I have my own sound and uniqueness. And it will take me to the global stage. Grammy is a goal,” he promised.

Eruzy has an EP in the works, but refused to say how far he had gone or the title: “I am keeping that close to my heart.”

He mentioned Bob Marley, Fela and Mastercraft as the music/sounds he likes listening to.

“However,” he said with passion, “I have been listening to 2Baba since I was a kid. He has been consistent in passing across the right messages with his act.

“He is a legend. I must work with him. That is a sure thing. I must work with him.”

