As part of its activities in equipping realtors with the right skills to succeed, MedorfExr Solutions, a Nigerian real estate company held its International Realtors Conference on 14th August, 2021 at Ikeja, Lagos state.

The event themed “Getting Clients Regularly Online” had over 290 participants joining from different locations in the continent. It was initiated to give realtors an insight into Digital Marketing to transform their marketing delivery.

The realtors sat under the tutelage of prolific Digital Marketing expert, Mr. Saint Okpogode, who gave an impactful lecture on how realtors can benefit from Digital marketing.

Addressing participants in his keynote, Mr. Dayo Afariogun, Managing Director of MedorfExr Solutions revealed that most realtors find it difficult to close sales because they are unable to harness the marketing tools available online. He also emphasized the need for realtors to stay current with technology trends to drive sales.

According to him “After researching on reasons why most realtors find it difficult to close sales, we decided to put together this conference to help realtors grow and tap into the opportunities available. Knowing the rate at which technology is going, Digital Marketing is the best way for consistent sales.

“I’m confident that this training and practical will make getting clients and closing sales easy for realtors.”

Okpogode in his remark advised the realtors to gain useful knowledge and tools to develop a strong network and connect with their clients. He said: “The level of money you attract is directly proportional to the quality of the knowledge you possess. Therefore, increase your knowledge, put it to work and see your income increase.”

The conference came to a climax with the participants sharing their experience. One of the participants, Vivian Anyanwu said, “The Medorf realtors’ conference made me aware of so many things I was not noticing. With what I have learnt today, I know I will make a huge impact on being a better professional Realtor. Being a part of this event is one of the best decisions I have made.”

Another participant, Alex Adedayo said, “Since I became a Medorf realtor, I have undergone training and learnt actionable marketing tips and strategies that I have implemented to grow my real estate business and get more clients across every channel. Today’s conference was no exception. It was informative and practical.”

MedorfExr Solutions is a real estate development and marketing company committed to providing luxury houses, lands and commercial properties at affordable prices and helping clients make the right investment for high returns.

They also use their experience, skills and connections in helping people/organizations that are willing to sell their properties.

To join Medorf realtors’ network register with the company online via Portal.realbusinessnetwork.net/540. Registration is Free.